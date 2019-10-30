Silver Alert issued for missing Oshkosh man

Wisconsin Department of Justice Silver Alert Facebook page

OSHKOSH, Wis. - A Silver Alert has been issued for an Oshkosh man who went missing Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, William A. Moyle, 75, was last seen in his home at 902 Starboard Court at 2:30 p.m.

Officials said Moyle was expected to go to a medical supply store at 2:30 p.m. to get a CPAP machine. It is unknown whether he arrived to the store.

Moyle was driving a tan 2012 Toyota Camry with the Wisconsin license plate 888WXY. His car also has an Ireland decal on the back window.

Moyle is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 225 pounds. He has brown eyes and white hair and was last seen wearing a brown flannel checkerboard shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Moyle's whereabouts can call the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.

