Silver Alert issued for missing Milwaukee man

Posted: May 04, 2019 02:50 PM CDT

Updated: May 04, 2019 02:50 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A Silver Alert has been issued after a Milwaukee man went missing Saturday morning.

John Thrower, 85, was last seen at 8:15 a.m. when he left his residence. 

He is a black man with brown eyes who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 180 pounds. Thrower was last seen wearing beige pants, a vinyl black jacket with "John" stitched on the chest and a black leather Harley-Davidson baseball cap. His gray hair is warn in a natural Afro, and he has a mustache. Thrower also uses a cane.

He was last seen driving a black, 2005 Chevrolet Sivlerado C1500 with scrapes on the passenger side. The passenger mirror is being held on with electrical tape.

It is unknown which direction he traveled. He is a frequent visiter of Twister Bar, Mane Church and the Fish Market.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405.

