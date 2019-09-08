Missing Madison man found safe, Silver Alert canceled
MENOMINEE, Wis. - The Silver Alert issued for a missing Madison man was canceled after he was found Saturday night.
According to an alert from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, Donald Miller, 77, was found at 10:48 p.m.
He originally went missing in Menominee at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
