Missing Madison man found safe, Silver Alert canceled

Posted: Sep 07, 2019 08:43 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 07:49 AM CDT

MENOMINEE, Wis. - The Silver Alert issued for a missing Madison man was canceled after he was found Saturday night. 

According to an alert from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, Donald Miller, 77, was found at 10:48 p.m.

He originally went missing in Menominee at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

