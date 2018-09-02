News

Juneau County man found safe after Silver Alert issued

Posted: Sep 01, 2018 10:09 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 02, 2018 08:31 AM CDT

MAUSTON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Justice issued a Silver Alert after a 70-year-old Mauston man walked away from a group home and did not return, but said he was found Saturday evening.

Dennis Lee Schaitel walked away from the group home at 537 Fremont St. in Mauston at around 6:30 p.m Friday night., according to officials. Officials said he usually takes a walk around 6:30 p.m.

Schaitel is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. Officials said Schaitel was last seen wearing shorts, a tank top and sandals. He does not have any teeth. 

Anyone with information about Schaitel's whereabouts is encouraged to contact police. 

