Juneau County man found safe after Silver Alert issued
MAUSTON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Justice issued a Silver Alert after a 70-year-old Mauston man walked away from a group home and did not return, but said he was found Saturday evening.
Dennis Lee Schaitel walked away from the group home at 537 Fremont St. in Mauston at around 6:30 p.m Friday night., according to officials. Officials said he usually takes a walk around 6:30 p.m.
Schaitel is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. Officials said Schaitel was last seen wearing shorts, a tank top and sandals. He does not have any teeth.
Anyone with information about Schaitel's whereabouts is encouraged to contact police.
