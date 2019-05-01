Silver Alert issued for missing Illinois woman last seen in Wisconsin

Wisconsin Department of Justice

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has issued a Silver Alert for a 62-year-old woman reported missing out of Illinois.

Pamela L. Eyer-Fitch is from Batavia, Ill., but was last seen in Pleasant Prairie. Authorities said they know she was in the area of Pleasant Prairie because she used a credit card at a gas station at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Eyer-Fitch does not have a cellphone and officials do not know what her intended destination is.

Officials with the Kane County Sheriff's Office in Illinois said Eyer-Fitch left in a 2010 blue Dodge Ram 1500 with Illinois license plate 5005YX. She is described as a white woman, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 125 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Eyer-Fitch's location is asked to call the Kane County Sheriff's Office at 630-232-8400.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice issues Silver Alerts to broadcast information about missing individuals who are believed to have dementia or another cognitive impairment.

