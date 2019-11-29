Silver Alert issued for missing couple last seen at family gathering

BLACK EARTH, Wis. - A Silver Alert is being issued for a Dane County couple who haven't been seen since leaving a family gathering on Thanksgiving Day.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says 87-year-old Donald Soper and 87-year-old Colleen Soper left the family gathering in Black Earth at approximately 3 p.m. Thursday in a black 2008 Dodge Caliber with a Wisconsin license plate of 327FXX. A GPS tracker on the vehicle was not working as of 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities say Donald planned to take Colleen on a short drive before taking her back to an assisted living facility in Cross Plains and returning to his home in the Town of Westport.

Colleen has dementia, and Donald is an insulin-dependent diabetic who can become disoriented when his blood sugar is not properly managed.

Donald was wearing a black leather jacket and Colleen was wearing a red leather jacket. Both have short gray hair and wear glasses.

Anyone who has seen the vehicle or has any information should call the Dane County Sheriff's Office at 608-255-2345.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.