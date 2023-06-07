Madison
Digital Producer
PARDEEVILLE, Wis. -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 60-year-old man from Pardeeville.
David Horne left the village in Columbia County around noon Wednesday and was last heard from around 2 p.m. by phone. Officials said he was not speaking clearly due to a recent traumatic brain injury.
Horne is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 205 pounds and has green eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, white socks and black shoes.
Horne drives a while 2001 Chevrolet Prizm with Wisconsin license plate APU-5459.
Anyone who sees him should call the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 608-742-4166.
Logan Reigstad is a digital producer for Channel3000.com. He can be contacted at lreigstad@wisctv.com.
