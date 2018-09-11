Man reported missing in Columbia County found safe
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has located the man missing in Columbia County.
Officials said Marvin Kittle, 79, walked away from his home in the Town of Lodi around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The Silver Alert was canceled around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday when he was found safe.
