News

Man reported missing in Columbia County found safe

Posted: Sep 11, 2018 05:35 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2018 05:56 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has located the man missing in Columbia County. 

Officials said Marvin Kittle, 79, walked away from his home in the Town of Lodi around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. 

The Silver Alert was canceled around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday when he was found safe. 

 

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration