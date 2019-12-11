Silver Alert issued for missing Brown County man

Wisconsin Department of Justice Silver Alert Facebook page

DE PERE, Wis. - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Brown County man who went missing Tuesday morning.

According to an alert from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, John K. Meyers, 83, of De Pere, was last seen at the VA Clinic in Green Bay at 10:30 a.m.

The alert said the only other place Meyers was expected to go after his clinic appointment was Costco. His wife, Carol, called the clinic around 3:45 p.m. when he hadn't returned home.

The De Pere Police Department was later notified that Meyers was missing.

Meyers is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, and has green eyes and short white hair. He has a tattoo of a palm tree on his left forearm and a tattoo of a heart with "Mom and Dad" on his right forearm.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray sweatshirt and a black winter jacket.

Meyers drives a gray Ford Fusion with the Wisconsin license plate 592-URN

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the De Pere Police Department at 920-339-4078.

