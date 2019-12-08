Silver Alert canceled for missing Beloit man

BELOIT, Wis. - A Silver Alert for a missing Beloit man has been canceled after he was found safe Sunday morning, according to a news release.

The alert was issued after 80-year-old Harry Dwayne Wendtland failed to return home Saturday after going out for a haircut

Wendtland was driving a Red 2004 Chrysler Sebring LXI. The vehicle is missing a passenger side door mirror, according to the release.

