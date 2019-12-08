Silver Alert canceled for missing Beloit man
BELOIT, Wis. - A Silver Alert for a missing Beloit man has been canceled after he was found safe Sunday morning, according to a news release.
The alert was issued after 80-year-old Harry Dwayne Wendtland failed to return home Saturday after going out for a haircut
Wendtland was driving a Red 2004 Chrysler Sebring LXI. The vehicle is missing a passenger side door mirror, according to the release.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Run Santa Run 5K takes over downtown Sunday
- Madison Refugee Union, Jewish Social Services rally for refugee resettlement
- VFR Post 7591 continues its largest Toys for Tots fundraiser
- Photos with Santa Claus create 'sensory-friendly' environment for kids with autism
- All northbound lanes of Highway 73 at Tobacco Road open after of vehicle crash
- Wisconsin Badgers to play Oregon in 106th Rose Bowl