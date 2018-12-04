Silver Alert canceled for missing 86-year-old Beloit man last seen in Madison

Wisconsin Department of Justice Roger Willing

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Justice canceled a Silver Alert issued for 86-year-old Robert Willing around 12:10 a.m. Tuesday after he was located safe.

Officials said Willing left Beloit around 9:30 a.m. Monday to go to a store in Madison. Willing left that store at 1:30 p.m. and has not been seen since. He was supposed to pick up his wife from a doctor's appointment in Beloit, but never arrived.

Willing drives a 2007 Pontiac G4 four-door that is gray. It has Wisconsin license plate 800WXA. The car has tinted windows.

Willing is described as a white man, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 190 pounds. He has gray hair parted on the left side and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a lightweight black Columbia jacket, blue jeans with a black leather belt and a gray and white flannel shirt. He wears glasses, a wedding band and hearing aids. Willing is hard of hearing.

Anyone with information about Willing's location is asked to contact the City of Beloit Police Department at 608-757-2244.

