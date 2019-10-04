Silver Alert canceled for 80-year-old Door County man
A Silver Alert is being canceled after a missing 80-year-old man last seen in Door County was found safe.
According to an update from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, Donald G. Pardonner was last seen at 2364 Grove Road in the township of Liberty Grove on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. He left in his vehicle without a cellphone.
The Silver Alert was canceled just before 4 a.m. Friday after Pardonner was found.
