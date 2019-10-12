News

Silver Alert canceled for Fond du Lac woman

Posted: Oct 11, 2019 06:00 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 07:41 PM CDT

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - A Silver Alert was canceled Friday night for a missing Fond du Lac woman. 

According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Carolyn Jane Keeler, 69, was found safe in Pewaukee. 

She went missing around 9 a.m. Friday from Fond du Lac. 

