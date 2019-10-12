Silver Alert canceled for Fond du Lac woman
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - A Silver Alert was canceled Friday night for a missing Fond du Lac woman.
According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Carolyn Jane Keeler, 69, was found safe in Pewaukee.
She went missing around 9 a.m. Friday from Fond du Lac.
Local And Regional News
