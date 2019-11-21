Silver Alert canceled, man who went missing in New Berlin found

Wisconsin Department of Justice Silver Alert Facebook page

NEW BERLIN, Wis. - A man who was missing and the subject of a Silver Alert was found, officials said Thursday morning.

The alert was issued for a man who went missing in New Berlin on Wednesday afternoon.

According to an alert from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, Stefan Diettrich, 80, had last been seen at the Princeton Club on West Beloit Road in New Berlin at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Diettrich told a clerk there that he needed help and "wasn't feeling right in the head." He refused medical attention and was directed to an emergency room but instead drove away from the facility. Officials checked local hospitals but didn't find him.

On Thursday, officials canceled the alert and said Diettrich was found safe.

