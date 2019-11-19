Silver Alert canceled, missing man from Illinois found safe

MADISON, Wis. - A Silver Alert for Andrew J. Alexander, 66, of Illinois was canceled after he was found Monday at 7:39 p.m., according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Alexander was last seen when he went for a walk around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. According to a news release, he was in Madison visiting family that lives in the 2000 block of McKenna Boulevard. Alexander lives in Illinois and was unfamiliar with the area.

