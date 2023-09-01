alert featured top story Silver Alert issued for man last seen in Town of Oregon Maggie Degnan Maggie Degnan Author email Sep 1, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TOWN OF OREGON, Wis. -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a 70-year-old man who was last seen in the Town of Oregon yesterday morning.Gregory A. Bergenske left his residence in the Town of Oregon to attend mass in Janesville Thursday morning. He did not return home and his family and friends have not been able to contact him.Bergenske is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 267 pounds. He has brown eyes and a long brown beard. He was last seen wearing a red and blue plaid shirt and grey pants.Bergenske drives a 2017 Red Jeep Compass with Wisconsin license plate AKM7350.Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Dane County Sheriff's Office at (608)255-2345.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Maggie Degnan Author email Follow Maggie Degnan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular 'We've messed up': City, property manager hold meeting on 'nuisance' Meadowlands Apartments Packers going with untested kicker and punter, with both set to make NFL debuts Vehicle fire near Arlington shuts down NB I-39/90/94 for 4+ hours Thursday 'You have a friend in the White House': Jill Biden praises teachers during Dane County visit FBI shares aged photos of Sterling Hall bombing suspect more than 50 years later Latest News UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled for woman last seen in Greenfield Vehicle fire near Arlington shuts down NB I-39/90/94 for 4+ hours Thursday FEMA awards Madison $6M for flood mitigation efforts following 2018 storms Free bucket hats for first 7,500 students to enter Camp Randall Saturday Labor Day to bring service changes for Madison buses More News