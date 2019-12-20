PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Missing Brown County man found safe, Silver Alert canceled

Posted: Dec 19, 2019 07:40 PM CST

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 09:13 PM CST

ALLOUEZ, Wis. - The Silver Alert for a missing Brown County man was canceled after he was found safe Thursday night.

According to an alert from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, James Joseph Wanek, 85, was last seen at Allouez Avenue and Libal Street in the village of Allouez at 1:30 p.m.

Wanek had gone missing and was found by a deputy earlier Thursday. He told the official he went to his cottage and got lost on the way home.

Wanek's son met him at the location and followed him back to his home in a vehicle, but another vehicle got in between the two of them. 

He did not return home, and his children said he started to become forgetful and confused. 

Wanek was later found at about 9:10 p.m.

 

 

