Silver Alert issued for Bristol man

BRISTOL, Wis. - The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who walked away from his home in Bristol.

Sixty-four-year-old Alfred Jahnke was last seen at his home in Bristol on Monday night at 9:30. He's believed to be in the area of Lake County, Illinois.

Jahnke is described as 5 feet, 9 inches, weighing 145 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white "Fourth of July" t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office at 262-605-5100.

