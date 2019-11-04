Silver Alert cancelled for 90-year-old Wauwatosa man

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - A Silver Alert has been cancelled for Richard Edward Carter, 90.

Carter was found safe Sunday night.

He dropped his wife off at Unity Center on North 73rd Street at about 10 a.m. Sunday, but when his wife returned home at 12:30 p.m. he wasn't there, according to the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network.

Carter has a while beard and large moles and bruises on his forearms and hands. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded Northeastern Illinois University sweatshirt, tan khaki pants and black tennis shoes.

He was driving a beige 1998 four-door Toyota Camry with the license plate ACECAT.

Carter has vision problems and a history of cardiac-related health concerns and memory loss.

