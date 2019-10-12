Silver Alert canceled for 85-year-old Barron County man
A Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing Barron County man who was last seen in Friday afternoon in the Rice Lake area.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice said in a pres release that Paul Reece, 85, was found safe Friday night.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Drunken driver sentenced to 7 years in fatal crash
- Man, woman killed in fire on Milwaukee's north side
- Bail set for suspected burglary 'kingpin'
- Residents express concern for potential Salvation Army of Dane County expansion
- Man charged in sex sting after walking hundreds of miles from Indiana to Wisconsin
- Silver Alert canceled for 85-year-old Barron County man