Silver Alert canceled for 85-year-old Barron County man

Posted: Oct 11, 2019 08:21 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 08:33 PM CDT

A Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing Barron County man who was last seen in Friday afternoon in the Rice Lake area.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice said in a pres release that Paul Reece, 85, was found safe Friday night. 


 

