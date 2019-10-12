Silver Alert canceled for 85-year-old Barron County man

freeimages.com/Elvis Santana

A Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing Barron County man who was last seen in Friday afternoon in the Rice Lake area.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice said in a pres release that Paul Reece, 85, was found safe Friday night.





