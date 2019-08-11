News

Missing 73-year-old Oshkosh woman found safe, Silver Alert canceled

Posted: Aug 10, 2019 09:08 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 07:38 AM CDT

OSHKOSH, Wis. - A Silver Alert is being canceled after a missing 73-year-old Oshkosh woman was found safe.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Nancy Hansen was missing after being seen at 7:45 p.m. Saturday in her home. She was found at 11:26 p.m.

