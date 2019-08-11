Missing 73-year-old Oshkosh woman found safe, Silver Alert canceled
OSHKOSH, Wis. - A Silver Alert is being canceled after a missing 73-year-old Oshkosh woman was found safe.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Nancy Hansen was missing after being seen at 7:45 p.m. Saturday in her home. She was found at 11:26 p.m.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Dodge County to ID alleged drunken drivers on social media
- Mazomanie church fire leads to cancellation of Sunday services
- Escaped Tenn. inmate who killed corrections administrator now in custody
- Missing 73-year-old Oshkosh woman found safe, Silver Alert canceled
- Great Taste festival highlights Wisconsin's growing craft beer industry
- Mount Horeb teens training to become EMTs