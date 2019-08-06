Silver Alert issued for 72-year-old on foot

LISBON, Wis. - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Waukesha County man Tuesday.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice issued an alert for David Stenzel, who was last seen at his home in Lisbon at 11 p.m. Monday.

#WiSilverAlert for missing Waukesha Co. man David Stenzel. He's on foot. W/M age 72. https://t.co/GiEbOVr4yL pic.twitter.com/DusKF7ynbp — WI DOJ Silver Alert (@WiSilverAlert) August 6, 2019

Officials said Stenzel is on foot and believed to be wearing a black T-shirt and black jogging pants. He is white, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 172 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department at 262-548-7122.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.