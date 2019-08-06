News

Silver Alert issued for 72-year-old on foot

Posted: Aug 06, 2019 01:50 PM CDT

LISBON, Wis. - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Waukesha County man Tuesday. 

The Wisconsin Department of Justice issued an alert for David Stenzel, who was last seen at his home in Lisbon at 11 p.m. Monday. 

 

 

Officials said Stenzel is on foot and believed to be wearing a black T-shirt and black jogging pants. He is white, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 172 pounds. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department at 262-548-7122.

 

