Silver Alert cancelled after 67-year-old woman found safe

Courtesy of Wisconsin Department of Justice Silver Alert Facebook page

GLENDALE, Wis. - A Silver Alert has been cancelled after a 67-year-old woman was found safe Saturday afternoon.

Autrie Woods, 67, is a black female at 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a leopard print blouse, unknown pants and footwear and a gold-colored necklace. She had a bracelet on her left wrist and a ring on her right hand. Woods wears glasses and carries a blue leather-like purse.

The woman is reported to have dementia or some other form of cognitive impairment.

Woods' sister discovered she went missing in their hotel room at LaQuinta Inn in Glendale. Woods' belongings remained in the room, but her vehicle was not in the parking lot. The release said she may be driving a gray 2015 Chrysler minivan with Arkansas license plate DV35084. The license plate has disabled veteran status.

According to the alert, Woods spoke with her pastor May 21 and mentioned she had thought about "going home" to Arkansas, where she is originally from. She also discussed going to a casino. It is possible Woods was last seen at Point Beach Park in Manitowoc County.

Anyone with information on Woods' whereabouts is encouraged to call the Glendale Police Department at 414-352-9900.

