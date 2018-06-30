Silver Alert issued after Madison man with dementia, epilepsy goes missing

Photo courtesy of Madison Police Department

The Madison Police Department is looking for a 59-year-old man who they say walked away from his residence after 9 a.m. Saturday.

Police say Clarence Barber was last seen walking in the Packers and Commercial Avenue area headed southbound.

Barber is described as black, standing about 6 feet tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and short gray and brown hair.

Barber has dementia and epilepsy, and police are even more concerned due to the high heat index. Anyone with information should call 608-640-9580.