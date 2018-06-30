News

Silver Alert issued after Madison man with dementia, epilepsy goes missing

Posted: Jun 30, 2018 01:39 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 30, 2018 01:42 PM CDT

The Madison Police Department is looking for a 59-year-old man who they say walked away from his residence after 9 a.m. Saturday.

Police say Clarence Barber  was last seen walking in the Packers and Commercial Avenue area headed southbound.

Barber is described as black, standing about 6 feet tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and short gray and brown hair.   

Barber has dementia and epilepsy, and police are even more concerned due to the high heat index. Anyone with information should call 608-640-9580.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration