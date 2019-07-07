Missing Dodge County senior found, Silver Alert canceled

JUNEAU, Wis. - A statewide Silver Alert for a missing senior in Dodge County is being canceled after the man was found safe.

According to the Department of Justice, 74-year-old Robert "Chief" Clinch walked away from his home in the city of Juneau Friday at 4:30 p.m.

The DOJ canceled the Silver Alert just before 4 a.m. Sunday after Clinch was found safe.

