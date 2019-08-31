Silver Alert expanded for missing man last seen in Sawyer County

Courtesy of Wisconsin Department of Justice Silver Alert Facebook page

WINTER, Wis. - A Silver Alert has been expanded for a missing man who was last seen in Sawyer County on Friday morning.

According to a release from the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network, Norbert "Tony" Anthony Dantzman, 89, was last seen with his family at the Strouf Motel in Winter at around 10 a.m. Dantzman had traveled to Wisconsin for a family reunion.

The release said the Silver Alert has been expanded because Dantzman might be hitchhiking. He is believed to not have an ID or any type of funds.

Dantzman was last seen wearing a checkered shirt with a black vest, black pants, black shoes, a gray hat with the Marines emblem and glasses.

He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 136 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair with a beard.

Those with information about Dantzman's whereabouts can call the Sawyer County Sheriff's Department at 715-634-5213.

