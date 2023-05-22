Madison
Digital Producer
Reporter
CALEDONIA, Wis. -- A Silver Alert has been canceled for a Racine County man.
Officials said Dieter Tscheschlok, 88, of Caledonia, was found safe around 4:30 Tuesday morning.
