Madison
Emergency Lights
Digital Producer
MADISON, Wis. -- The Madison Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a man last seen Saturday morning on the city's west side. The alert was canceled just after 3 p.m.
Richard Lareau, 66, had last been seen at around 8 a.m. at his home on the city's west side. Police believed he may have boarded a Metro bus just off of Gammon Road.
Police said at 3:03 p.m. Saturday that Lareau was found safe and the Silver Alert was canceled.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.