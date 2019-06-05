Signs your child is overheating this summer, and when to call your pediatrician

joe Raedle/Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. - While many people look forward to warmer temperatures during the summer months, it's also important to remember that hot conditions can turn dangerous quickly. June 5 is Heat Awareness Day in Wisconsin.

Infants and kids up to four years old are at greatest risk, especially when the heat index is at or above 90 degrees. Even young and healthy people can get sick from the heat if they participate in strenuous physical activities during hot weather.

It doesn't have to be that hot to suffer dangerous side effects. "We're not necessarily talking about 90 and 100-degree days," said Andrew Beckett, "Ready Wisconsin" spokesman. "Even in the 80s it can get very dangerous for people if they're spending a great amount of time in direct sunlight, in the heat being active. And inside vehicles in particular, on an 80-degree day, it can easily reach 100 degrees in less than ten minutes."

In 2018, preliminary figures from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services show five people died in Wisconsin due to heat-related causes. In the last five years, at least 13 people have died in Wisconsin and thousands of residents have fallen ill or been hospitalized due to heat-related conditions.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the best defense against heat-related illnesses is prevention. Here are their tips:

Find an air-conditioned space. If your home does not have air-conditioning, find a nearby building that does. Libraries can be a great place for a cool retreat from the heat.

Stay hydrated. Encourage your children to drink water regularly and have it readily available—even before they ask for it. On hot days, infants receiving breast milk in a bottle can be given additional breast milk in a bottle, but they should not be given water—especially in the first six months of life.

Dress lightly. Dress your children in clothing that is light-colored, lightweight, and limited to one layer of absorbent material that will maximize the evaporation of sweat. Kids have a lower capacity for sweating than adults.

Plan for extra rest time . Heat can often make children (and their parents) feel tired.

Cool off . When your child is feeling hot, give them a cool bath or water mist to cool down. Swimming is another great way to cool off while staying active.

Ask about policies. Talk to your child's caregiver, camp, coach or child care provider about their policies for protecting your children throughout the day—especially during outdoor play or exercise. ​

Extreme heat can make kids sick in many ways, including: dehydration, heat exhaustion, heat cramps, and heat stroke.

So how to you know when to call your pediatrician?

The CDC says to call your pediatrician immediately if your child experiences any of the following symptoms:

Feeling faint

Extreme tiredness (e.g., unusually sleepy, drowsy, or hard to arouse)

Headache

Fever

Intense thirst

Not urinating for many hours

Nausea

Vomiting

Breathing faster or deeper than normal

Skin numbness or tingling

Muscle aches

Muscle spasms

Don't forget about your child's mental health, as well. Children may become anxious or restless from being kept indoors. Plan ahead for entertainment with indoor activities and games, and limit the amount of screen time.

