Significant snow starting Monday night, lasting through Tuesday

Another winter storm will pass through the Midwest early this week, bringing several inches of snow accumulation to southern Wisconsin.

An area of low pressure will move just southeast of Wisconsin; precipitation will fall throughout the Midwest, with snow expected in Wisconsin. Snowfall will start in the southwest corner of the state Monday evening.

Continual snowfall is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning. Snowfall may be heavy at times, which may lead to hazardous roads Tuesday morning.

Snowfall will gradually taper to flurries during the day Tuesday and then end Tuesday night.

Accumulation totals from 4-8 inches are possible. Higher snowfall totals are expected northwest of Madison, and lesser amounts are expected to the southeast.

All of southern Wisconsin is under a Winter Storm Watch from Monday evening through Tuesday evening.