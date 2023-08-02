MADISON, Wis. -- Data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services show a significant increase in COVID-19 levels in wastewater in Madison after bottoming out earlier this summer, but researchers aren't sounding the alarm just yet.
The state dashboard shows that the current average of the three most recent COVID-19 measurements is moderate compared to the past six months of data. The increase began in mid-July after dropping to their lowest levels of 2023.
"Right now, we're seeing several consecutive measurements that show what we were at," said Adelaide Roguet, a scientist at the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene.
"Something to keep in mind is that it is a relatively small increase in terms of the magnitude of the virus that we're seeing in wastewater," she added, noting measurements earlier this summer were close to below the level of detection of the virus.
While this kind of research is done to try to understand infections in the community and can cover gaps in testing with more people taking at-home tests, lab researchers say there is still more to look at before making further conclusions about these recent findings.
"In order for us to judge if this is something of concern, I would give us another week or two to see if these measurements stay higher and they continue growing or if they come down," said Dagmara Antkiewicz, another scientist at the lab.
