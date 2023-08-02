MADISON, Wis. -- Data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services show a significant increase in COVID-19 levels in wastewater in Madison after bottoming out earlier this summer, but researchers aren't sounding the alarm just yet.

The state dashboard shows that the current average of the three most recent COVID-19 measurements is moderate compared to the past six months of data. The increase began in mid-July after dropping to their lowest levels of 2023.

Data from DHS