This was the first year the city of Madison adopted the campaign, encouraging people to mow only once or twice to increase the local pollinator population.
The idea originated in Wisconsin, with many other cities in the dairy state adopting much the much more extreme “No Mow May.”
But how much does it actually work? “The scientific literature in support of No Mow May is actually pretty thin,” Paul Koch said.
An Associate Professor and Turfgrass Extension Specialist at UW-Madison, Koch is on home turf when it comes to all things grass.
“Plant a bee friendly lawn,” Koch said. “So, rather than just not mow your grass for a month, you can be more proactive and plant plants in your yard that flower throughout the year and can tolerate mowings.”
According to the Assoc. Professor, that includes clovers or herbs that can flower at low heights of cut.
The practice of letting your grass grow for a month then immediately cutting it is also not healthy for the lawn.
“It's a stress for the turf,” Koch said. “That green leaf tissue is that engine that drives the plant, they produce their own food. So, if you're really mowing those plants off on June 1st to a significantly lower height of cut, you're removing a lot of the ability to make their own food.”
It can also do a number on your lawnmower. “It’s a significant maintenance issue, you're going to lose a lot of gasoline to push that mower blade through the tall leaf blades,” Koch said.
Still, he believes the idea is pretty green -- but you should keep your lawn at 3 to 3.5 inches year-round.
“One, it's going to allow the vast majority of flowering plants in your yard to flower,” Koch said, “and it's also going to make your turfgrass healthier. Higher heights of cut will provide deeper root systems which makes those plants more drought resistant.”
That’s a philosophy Thomas Looze, said he tries to adopt. “You get a lot of butterflies and other bees and other pollinators around. The least I can mow is probably the best.”
