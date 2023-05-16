Dane County Sheriff's Office Squad Generic

MADISON, Wis. -- An altercation inside a bar in the town of Burke last month is believed to have led to an exchange of gunfire between two men, a criminal complaint in the case of one of the men arrested as a result alleges.

The complaint, filed April 20, alleges Jeffrey Murray, 37, of the town of Burke, had been kicked out of The Keg bar in the 6200 block of Portage Road near Token Creek early in the morning on April 7 for being intoxicated and unruly. While inside the bar, Murray and another man got into a fight, after which Murray told deputies he went to his home nearby and grabbed a loaded 9mm handgun to "scare" the other man.

