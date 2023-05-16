MADISON, Wis. -- An altercation inside a bar in the town of Burke last month is believed to have led to an exchange of gunfire between two men, a criminal complaint in the case of one of the men arrested as a result alleges.
The complaint, filed April 20, alleges Jeffrey Murray, 37, of the town of Burke, had been kicked out of The Keg bar in the 6200 block of Portage Road near Token Creek early in the morning on April 7 for being intoxicated and unruly. While inside the bar, Murray and another man got into a fight, after which Murray told deputies he went to his home nearby and grabbed a loaded 9mm handgun to "scare" the other man.
According to the complaint, surveillance video from the bar shows Murray waving the gun recklessly in the air before getting into the vehicle he was driving and leaving the area. Murray told deputies after returning to the bar, he sped out of the parking lot and fired two shots at the ground.
Surveillance video also reportedly shows a man firing shots toward the vehicle Murray was driving at the time. That man then got into a dark-colored SUV with at least one other person inside; the vehicle then sped off heading south.
Murray faces a felony charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety involving the use of a dangerous weapon. Online court records show he is set to take part in a preliminary hearing on June 13.
On Monday, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested a second man over the weekend in connection with the incident. That man, a 37-year-old from a suburb of Chicago, has not been formally charged as of Tuesday afternoon. He is being held in the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of of second-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
