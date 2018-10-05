Police investigate who gunman was firing at when woman's car was hit at red light

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Police are looking for possible suspect vehicles after a woman was caught in crossfire while stopped at a red light Thursday night.

According to a new release, the 23-year-old woman was in her vehicle at the intersection of South Whitney Way and Schroeder Road around 11:35 p.m. when someone in another vehicle shot at her. The woman drove to Madison Police Department's nearby west district to report the incident.

Police said she was not injured.

Officials believe the people in the SUV were shooting at a different vehicle, and she may have been caught in the crossfire.

A 28-year-old Madison man, who was also sitting at the red light in that intersection, saw two men in the SUV behind him start to move quickly, police said. When the man heard six to eight gunshots, he ducked down and slammed on the gas to get through the intersection and called 911.

Another Madison man, 31, was on his way home from work when he saw an arm extend out from the passenger side of the SUV and start firing, according to the release. He also ducked as the SUV drove off.

At least one shell casing was found at the scene, and officers are looking for more in the area, the release said.

Two possible suspect vehicles were observed. In the release, one was described as a gray or black, relatively new SUV. The other was a red SUV with an eight in the license plate number.

Officials said it is not clear who the gunman was firing at.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345 or the Madison Area Crimestoppers at 608-266-6014.



