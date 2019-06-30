BREAKING NEWS

Shots fired at Shake the Lake on Monona Terrace

Posted: Jun 29, 2019 10:39 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 12:27 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are responding to reports of gunshots under the Monona Terrace.

It happened just a few minutes after the fireworks at the Shake the Lake event.

Our crew on scene says the crowd took off running, and people were injured in the immediate aftermath.

According to Madison Police Lt. Dave McCaw, multiple people were hurt, but he couldn't confirm if they were gunshot wounds or other injuries.

One officer was hurt jumping over a concrete barrier to help during the incident.

Police have blocked off the area, but say the scene has been stabilized. 

The stretch of John Nolen Drive near the Monona Terrace was originally scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m. Sunday. According to our crews on scene, officials aren't sure when the road will reopen to traffic. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 Now and Channel3000.com for the latest updates. 

