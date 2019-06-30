Shots fired at Shake the Lake on Monona Terrace

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are responding to reports of gunshots under the Monona Terrace.

It happened just a few minutes after the fireworks at the Shake the Lake event.

Our crew on scene says the crowd took off running, and people were injured in the immediate aftermath.

Video from a viewer of people running away from bridge on John Nolen Drive after reported gunshots after fireworks at Shake the Lake. #news3now pic.twitter.com/s0aAsyBkIz — Stephen Cohn (@stephen__cohn) June 30, 2019

According to Madison Police Lt. Dave McCaw, multiple people were hurt, but he couldn't confirm if they were gunshot wounds or other injuries.

One officer was hurt jumping over a concrete barrier to help during the incident.

Police have blocked off the area, but say the scene has been stabilized.

We're underneath the tunnel on John Nolan where police are marking bullet shell casings. They're still interviewing witnesses right now. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/XtwjXRSDAL — Melissa Y. Kim (@melissaykim) June 30, 2019

The stretch of John Nolen Drive near the Monona Terrace was originally scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m. Sunday. According to our crews on scene, officials aren't sure when the road will reopen to traffic.

Crime scene tape is up now. We've been moved back a few feet. TBD on what time John Nolen will reopen.



It was originally scheduled to reopen at 6am due to Shake the Lake tonight. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/kSVTfI6N9p — Melissa Y. Kim (@melissaykim) June 30, 2019

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 Now and Channel3000.com for the latest updates.

