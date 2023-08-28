featured Shorewood Hills police searching for suspects after stolen car crash on University Ave. Kyle Jones Kyle Jones Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Aug 28, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SHOREWOOD HILLS, Wis. -- Shorewood Hills police are searching for the driver who they said crashed a stolen car along University Ave. Saturday night.Officers were called to the 3200 block of University Ave. just before midnight for a report of a rollover crash. Police said that the people inside the vehicle ran from the scene into the Village.Police searched for the people involved in the crash but were unsuccessful. An investigation found that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Madison and had fled from UWPD officers before the crash.Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Shorewood Hills Police Department at (608) 267-1110 or Madison Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kyle Jones Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Follow Kyle Jones Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Lancaster man ejected from UTV during rollover crash in rural Grant County dies Pursuit involving semi-truck snarls traffic on EB I-90/94 in Juneau County Friday For the Record: Climate conversation during GOP debate 'disturbing,' leader of social justice group says MMSD students get free haircuts to start school year off right Ho-Chunk Nation hosts annual Neeshla Pow-Wow in Baraboo Latest News Sauk Prairie to welcome Taiwanese guest teacher as part of State Department program Morning Sprint: Monday morning's top news and weather headlines Biden is 'old,' Trump is 'corrupt': AP-NORC poll has ominous signs for both in possible 2024 rematch Potawatomi's Milwaukee casino revenue increases 1.7% as tribe braces for competition In the 608: Local family, business gives back ahead of school year More News