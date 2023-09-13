MADISON, Wis. -- If you found yourself having to pay a bit extra at the grocery store last month, you're not alone.
The August consumer price index was released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It shows that before a seasonal adjustment, the price for all items increased 3.7% compared to a year ago.
Carl Miller, owner of Miller and Sons Supermarket, which has locations in Mount Horeb and Verona, says consumers need to be smart during times of high inflation. Many grocery store chains run weekly deals on popular items. Miller's advice? Take advantage of the deals when they happen but don't go overboard.
"As a consumer, when these deals come out, buy but, don't buy crazy," Miller said. He continued, "don't buy stuff you're not going to eat and shop smart."
The August CPI shows it's clear the price we all pay for groceries continues to climb. August saw the same increase in food prices as July, rising .2% in each month. Miller says he and other grocers are passing higher prices on the back end to consumers.
"With fuel going up and wages going up, we're the retailer we have to raise our prices and it's terrible," Miller said.
A buying tip for consumers is to look close at the price on the shelf. Many supermarkets now put extra information on the tags showing everything from prices per ounce to price per count. Miller says you can then compare to similar products to find the best price.
Customers of Miller's that News 3 Now spoke with say the have seen an increase in prices. However, many say that because food is a necessity they will continue to pay however high the prices go.
