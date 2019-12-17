Shop local: Last minute gift ideas
MADISON, Wis. - Christmas and Hanukkah are right around the corner. If you still have gifts to buy, don't panic. Style expert Shayna Mace has her favorite picks for some last minute gift ideas.
MEN'S
All featured items were from Journeyman Shop: journeymanshop.com
KID'S
Tradition Children's Market: https://www.tradition.market/
Girl Strong T-shirt
Black/white outfit
Unicorn tutu outfit
Plaid shirt/pants
Deer pajamas
Little Luxuries: littleluxuriesmadison.com
Reusable coloring book
Feminist mystery puzzle
Fairy-tale puzzle
FOR ANYONE
Little Luxuries: littleluxuriesmadison.com
Wisconsin dish towel, glass and candle
Star Wars popcorn maker
Paddywax Wabi-Sabi candle
Wisconsin Historical Society Museum Gift Shop: https://shop.wisconsinhistory.org/
Vintage games (Parcheesi, Yahtzee)
Black tote celebrating the Women's Suffrage movement
WOMEN
Little Luxuries: littleluxuriesmadison.com
Cosmetic bag
Hat/gloves
Tradition Women's Market: https://www.tradition.market/
Blush cashmere sweater
Fair Isle sweater
Infinity scarf
Spanx faux leather leggings
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Structure fire prompts officials to ask commuters to avoid area
Next Story
Madison police investigate overnight burglaries at neighboring homes
Local And Regional News
- Madison police investigate overnight burglaries at neighboring homes
- Eastbound lanes on Beltline near interstate back open after overnight crash
- Madison school board approves buying $4.5 million building for Intensive Intervention Programs
- Shop local: Last minute gift ideas
- Jenifer Street Market to remain open following land purchase
- Police fundraise for new horse, search for forever home for retired one