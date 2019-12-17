LIVE NOW

News 3 Now This Morning

PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Update, FAQ on WISC-TV frequency change

News

Shop local: Last minute gift ideas

By:

Posted: Dec 16, 2019 10:47 PM CST

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 10:47 PM CST

Shop local: Last minute gift ideas
 Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Shop local: Last minute gift ideas

Shop local: Last minute gift ideas

MADISON, Wis. - Christmas and Hanukkah are right around the corner. If you still have gifts to buy, don't panic. Style expert Shayna Mace has her favorite picks for some last minute gift ideas.

MEN'S
All featured items were from Journeyman Shop: journeymanshop.com

KID'S
Tradition Children's Market: https://www.tradition.market/ 
Girl Strong T-shirt
Black/white outfit
Unicorn tutu outfit
Plaid shirt/pants
Deer pajamas

Little Luxuries: littleluxuriesmadison.com
Reusable coloring book
Feminist mystery puzzle
Fairy-tale puzzle


FOR ANYONE
Little Luxuries: littleluxuriesmadison.com
Wisconsin dish towel, glass and candle
Star Wars popcorn maker
Paddywax Wabi-Sabi candle

Wisconsin Historical Society Museum Gift Shop: https://shop.wisconsinhistory.org/
Vintage games (Parcheesi, Yahtzee)
Black tote celebrating the Women's Suffrage movement

WOMEN
Little Luxuries: littleluxuriesmadison.com
Cosmetic bag
Hat/gloves

Tradition Women's Market: https://www.tradition.market/
Blush cashmere sweater
Fair Isle sweater
Infinity scarf
Spanx faux leather leggings

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration