Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Shop local: Last minute gift ideas Shop local: Last minute gift ideas

MADISON, Wis. - Christmas and Hanukkah are right around the corner. If you still have gifts to buy, don't panic. Style expert Shayna Mace has her favorite picks for some last minute gift ideas.

MEN'S

All featured items were from Journeyman Shop: journeymanshop.com

KID'S

Tradition Children's Market: https://www.tradition.market/

Girl Strong T-shirt

Black/white outfit

Unicorn tutu outfit

Plaid shirt/pants

Deer pajamas

Little Luxuries: littleluxuriesmadison.com

Reusable coloring book

Feminist mystery puzzle

Fairy-tale puzzle



FOR ANYONE

Little Luxuries: littleluxuriesmadison.com

Wisconsin dish towel, glass and candle

Star Wars popcorn maker

Paddywax Wabi-Sabi candle

Wisconsin Historical Society Museum Gift Shop: https://shop.wisconsinhistory.org/

Vintage games (Parcheesi, Yahtzee)

Black tote celebrating the Women's Suffrage movement

WOMEN

Little Luxuries: littleluxuriesmadison.com

Cosmetic bag

Hat/gloves

Tradition Women's Market: https://www.tradition.market/

Blush cashmere sweater

Fair Isle sweater

Infinity scarf

Spanx faux leather leggings

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.