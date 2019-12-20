Shop local for holiday gifts on Monroe Street this season

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Monroe Street is filled with shoppers as the countdown to the holidays comes close to an end.

Despite a shorter shopping season this year, small businesses on Monroe are feeling community support.

Pam Schwarzbach, Hive of Madison owner, said holiday shopping stayed strong since Black Friday.

"The last 10 days have really been vibrant and people have been out shopping," Schwarzbach said.

Schwarzbach said sales have exceeded 2018's, but the energy isn't quite the same.

"It could be the weather, that it really hasn't snowed and felt all that holiday," Schwarzbach said. "Last year I think there was a really big drive by the community to get out and be on Monroe Street and supporting it after the year of road closures."

Down the street, Joanne Berg said the holiday season has been great for her bookstore, Mystery To Me.

"I think Madison is really good at knowing about the shop local, how important that is and so we have really just been lucky," Berg said. "The neighborhood is wonderful to us."

Bert Pinsonneault was out buying gifts for loved ones this morning and said he tries to shop local.

"Partly it is to support local businesses. Partly just because we love this city and it's environmental, too," Pinsonneault said.

