MADISON, Wis. -- Police have arrested a man they identified as a suspect in last month's dea…
Jones is one of three men charged with first degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime in connection with the shooting. He is also charged with felony bail jumping and possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.
Keyonta Blaney, 20, and Nathaniel Douglas, 24, are charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
A criminal complaint filed Friday in Dane County alleges Jones, Blaney and Douglas targeted Taylor-Washington because of his affiliation with a rival gang.
Officers were called to the 600 block of East Dayton Street just after 3:46 a.m. on June 18 for reports of multiple gunshots. One officer met Taylor-Washington and two other people at a hospital. According to the complaint, the officer carried Taylor-Washington from a vehicle into the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
A man and woman who were with Taylor-Washington at the hospital told investigators that they had driven to a house on East Dayton Street to go to a party. The man said he and Taylor-Washington were standing outside their vehicles when he heard what he thought were firecrackers.
Taylor-Washington then ran to one of the vehicles and collapsed into it. When the man lifted Taylor-Washington's shirt, he saw a gunshot wound and then drove him to a hospital.
The complaint alleges that 11 fired cartridges were found near the intersection of East Dayton Street and North Blair Street. Multiple vehicles were damaged by gunfire, and a fired bullet was recovered from one of the vehicles.
The complaint alleges Blaney admitted to police that he was in the area when Taylor-Washington was shot but said he was not involved.
Douglas allegedly admitted to police that he was also at the scene of the shooting, but said it was Jones and Blaney who fired the shots. He allegedly told police that the three men were riding in a car together and that Jones had exited the vehicle and fired a gun.
Video footage from UW-Madison police allegedly shows Douglas, Jones and Blaney traveling together in a silver Chevrolet Malibu, about 20 minutes before the shooting occurred.
According to the complaint, two witnesses told police that they were riding with Douglas, Jones and Blaney on East Dayton Street when Douglas abruptly made a U-turn. The three men then started saying "there they go, there they go."
Douglas then allegedly stopped the vehicle, exited and opened fire. One of the witnesses told police that the three men are part of the MBK gang, and the shooting had occurred because they saw people from the rival OTG gang.
During initial appearances on Friday, cash bond for each man was set at $1 million. As a condition of their bonds, they cannot have contact with each other or any witnesses and cannot possess any dangerous weapon or ammunition. All three are not allowed to leave their residences except to attend court proceedings, meet with legal counsel or obtain medical treatment.
Jones also faces charges stemming from a vehicle theft that occurred in the 3600 block of Basalt Lane in Madison in February. A woman reported her Hyundai Tucson was stolen from her house.
The woman was able to find the stolen vehicle a day later, and told police that whoever took the car probably abandoned it when they realized it had mechanical issues.
A complaint alleges blood was found on the glovebox of the vehicle and the steering column was heavily damaged. a sample of the blood allegedly matched with Jones.
Jones was charged with operating a motor vehicle without consent, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft and felony bail jumping in connection with the incident.
In an initial appearance in that case on Friday, his cash bond was set at $10,000. As a condition of his bond, he cannot operate a motor vehicle and cannot have contact with the woman whose car was stolen or the 3600 block of Basalt Lane.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.