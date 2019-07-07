Three suspects in custody after shooting on State Street

Shooting reported on State Street
MADISON, Wis. - An alert was sent out to report an off-campus shooting near the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Saturday night.
Madison Police confirmed the call for shots fired at 7:17 p.m.
Officials say the shooting happened on the 100 block of State Street.
Police say there were no reported injuries, but it is still an active scene.
Police and K9 units are on the scene.
The alert said two suspects were last seen heading North toward Langdon Street.
A second alert was sent out describing the suspects.
One suspect is a male wearing a white tank top with brown shorts.
The other suspect is a male wearing a tan shirt carrying a black backpack.
They warned people to stay clear of the area.
This is a developing story.
