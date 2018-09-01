Shooting reported on Madison's north side

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police responded to a report of shots fired on the 3500 block of Kipling Drive early Saturday morning, according to an incident report.

Officers who responded to the location shortly before 1 a.m. found casings on the 2000 block of Browning Road, but observed no damage or injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison police.