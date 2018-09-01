News

Shooting reported on Madison's north side

Posted: Sep 01, 2018 07:43 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 01, 2018 07:43 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police responded to a report of shots fired on the 3500 block of Kipling Drive early Saturday morning, according to an incident report. 

Officers who responded to the location shortly before 1 a.m. found casings on the 2000 block of Browning Road, but observed no damage or injuries. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison police. 

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration