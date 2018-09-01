Shooting reported on Madison's north side
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police responded to a report of shots fired on the 3500 block of Kipling Drive early Saturday morning, according to an incident report.
Officers who responded to the location shortly before 1 a.m. found casings on the 2000 block of Browning Road, but observed no damage or injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison police.
