Sheriff: Semitruck driver who died after driving off road to prevent crash 'is a hero'

PHOTOS: Two dead after semi crashes, explodes on Interstate 94 Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ]

RACINE, Wis. - The Racine County sheriff described a semitruck driver who died after driving off the road to avoid escalating a crash as "a hero" at a news conference Wednesday.

Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said the crash is the worst he's seen in his career. He said a semitruck driver "made a mistake" and made a lane change, crashing into a construction barrier. The driver then overcorrected and hit a median wall.

Given the size of the semitruck and the interstate speeds, the crash shoved the median wall into northbound lanes. Three vehicles then crashed into one another.

"In my 24 years, this is the worst accident I have ever been a part of," Schmaling said.

As a result of the three-vehicle crash, a semitruck driver had to make an evasive maneuver. The driver went off the road, and the truck and trailer burst into flames.

The drivers of both semitrucks died in the crash. Other victims were treated for injuries by emergency medical services.

Schmaling said the semitruck driver who drove off the road prevented a crash with at least three other vehicles. He added that if the driver hadn't risked their own life, more people could have died.

"This unfortunate deceased individual is a hero for risking his own life to avoid crashing into somebody," Schmaling said.

The crash remains under investigation. Schmaling said at about 4 p.m. Wednesday that the interstate will be closed for about four more hours.

"Avoid the interstate at all costs, at least for the next four hours," Schmaling said.

He asked for the community to have patience as investigators look to answer what happened and who is responsible.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.