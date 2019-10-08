Sheriff's Office offering fraud prevention presentation after spike in telephone, email scams
MADISON, Wis. - The Dane County Sheriff's Office is offering a fraud prevention presentation Oct. 23, after law enforcement agencies saw a significant spike in telephone and email scams in recent years.
According to a release, victims have been duped out of thousands of dollars by scammers. The scammers can be hard to stop since many are overseas and use untraceable phone numbers. The Sheriff's Office said the best way to avoid falling for scams is to become educated on the tactics.
The presentation is free and geared toward adults. It will be at the Mazomanie Police Department from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.
