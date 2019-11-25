LIVE NOW

Sheriff's Office: Highway 81 head-on crash was result of driver passing vehicle, entering other lane

Posted: Nov 25, 2019 04:37 PM CST

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 04:37 PM CST

AVON, Wis. - The Rock County Sheriff's Office has provided further updates on a head-on crash that happened Friday night.

According to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a traffic crash on West Highway 81 near West Beloit Newark Road in the town of Avon at around 6 p.m.

Officials said the two vehicles involved had severe front-end damage. A 62-year-old Juda man was pinned inside his vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries. Rock County Medical Examiner personnel confirmed he was dead at the scene.

Authorities said the other driver was a 20-year-old Benton man who was partially pinned under his vehicle and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to a Janesville hospital. 

Through traffic crash reconstruction, aerial photographs and witness interviews, officials said they found out that the 20-year-old was driving west on the highway and began to pass another vehicle going the same direction. The driver entered the eastbound lane and hit the 62-year-old's vehicle head-on. 

 

 

