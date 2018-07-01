News

Sheriff recommends discharging Milwaukee County deputy

Posted: Jul 01, 2018 07:30 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 01, 2018 07:30 AM CDT

MILWAUKEE - Sheriff Richard Schmidt has submitted charges for discharge of a Milwaukee County deputy following several internal affairs investigations.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said in a Friday statement that West Allis police recently cited Deputy Chad Haldemann for OWI while he was already suspended in relation to other investigations. Haldemann isn't being paid pending a Personnel Review Board hearing.

Schmidt says he expects deputies to hold the motoring public accountable, and he is committed to holding deputies accountable.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration