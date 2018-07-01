Sheriff recommends discharging Milwaukee County deputy
MILWAUKEE - Sheriff Richard Schmidt has submitted charges for discharge of a Milwaukee County deputy following several internal affairs investigations.
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said in a Friday statement that West Allis police recently cited Deputy Chad Haldemann for OWI while he was already suspended in relation to other investigations. Haldemann isn't being paid pending a Personnel Review Board hearing.
Schmidt says he expects deputies to hold the motoring public accountable, and he is committed to holding deputies accountable.
Local And Regional News
