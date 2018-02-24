Sheriff: Person found dead in home after structure fire
TOWN OF SPRING PRAIRIE, Wis. - A person was found dead inside the home where officials responded to a structure fire Friday morning, according to the Walworth County Sheriff's Office.
Officials said they responded to the fire located at N5465 State Highway 120 in the town of Spring Prairie around 8:30 a.m. Officials said the fire did not take long to put out.
The cause of the fire is unknown, according to the release. Officials said the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation is looking into the incident.
The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, Walworth County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms are assisting in the investigation.
