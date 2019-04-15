Sheriff: Overnight crash causes Fair Oaks Avenue closure

TOWN OF BLOOMING GROVE, Wis. - Fair Oaks Avenue is closed Monday morning between Chicago and Webb avenues as a result of a crash overnight.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office said it happened just after 12 a.m. Monday when a deputy was conducting a traffic stop in the town of Blooming Grove.

Officials said when the deputy attempted to make contact with the driver, the driver fled the scene in a 2004 GMC Envoy and crashed into a utility pole nearby.

The driver then fled the vehicle on foot and has not been located at this time, according to the release.

As a result of the crash, the utility pole snapped in half and exposed live wires at the scene.

Officials expect the road to be closed at least until 7 a.m. Monday.

Anyone with information regarding the driver is asked to call the Dane County Sheriff's Office at 608-266-4948.

