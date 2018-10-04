Sheriff: Montello man arrested again for not completing construction work, taking money

Columbia County Sheriff's Office Logan Myers

MONTELLO, Wis. - A Montello man is once again in trouble for charging people for construction work and not completing the work, Columbia County sheriff’s officials said.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received two complaints in September regarding a construction contractor not completing work on residences, according to a release.

Officials were told that the contractor asked for and received a down payment for the work to be done, totaling more than $8,000 from two victims.

The contractor never did any work for either of the victims but kept their money, deputies said.

The contractor was identified as 32-year-old Logan M. Myers, of Montello, according to the release. Myers was arrested on tentative charges of two counts of theft in a business setting and a felony bail jumping charge.

Officials said this is not the first complaint they have received about Myers. He was arrested in March for the same thing after sheriff’s deputies identified four other victims.

Sheriff’s officials said many of the victims were elderly and based on the investigation, officials believe more people have been ripped off by Myers.

Officials ask anyone who believes they were victimized by Myers to call Detective Sgt. Ben Oetzman at 608-742-4166.