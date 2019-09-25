Sheriff: Man hurt in Shawano County explosion and fire dies
CAROLINE, Wis. - One of four people injured in a building explosion and fire in Wisconsin's Shawano County has died.
WLUK-TV reports that Shawano County Sheriff Adam Bieber identified the victim as Steve Verg. The conditions of the other three injured men were not available.
Authorities say the men were working on a project for the Carolina Lions Clubs at the time. While the cause of the explosion remains under investigation, Bieber says the cause appears to be a propane leak or malfunction
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Wisconsin DNR closes handgun ranges at Columbia County, Yellowstone facilities citing safety
- 'We all have guardian angels': Rock County man saves woman about to jump off Newark Bridge
- ‘It's about inclusivity': City of Madison invests $1 million in playground improvements per year
- Highway reopens after car, bicycle crash in Marshall
- Rural Richland Center man dies in tree-cutting accident, police say
- Pleasant fall weather to continue through Thursday, chances of rain through next week